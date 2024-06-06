The gin - a collaboration with York Gin - was previously only on sale in the Minster gift shop.

It’s now on maker York Gin’s website - and during its first few days it has become a best seller.

York Gin says its London Dry’s nine classic botanicals are complemented beautifully by herbs from the Minster's very own park along with York Minster Rose petals.

Leaves from the Artemisia arborescens tree in the Minster’s Dean’s Park add herbaceous notes to this dry gin, planting it firmly in York.

The creamy white petals provide a floral nod to the Minster’s Rose Window - originally constructed over five centuries ago.

Natalie Hall, Director of York Gin owner York Drinks said: “We’re so happy that lovers of York Minster across the country can now enjoy a real taste of its garden.

“And it’s fantastic that a proportion of the sale of each bottle goes towards the upkeep of the Minster.

“People are obviously keen to try it - in the first few days since its release on the York Gin website it has outsold all our other gins.”

The gin is also on sale in the York Gin shop.

Meanwhile, the Minster Refectory is exclusively serving York Minster Gin and tonics.