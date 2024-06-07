We asked York Press readers on Facebook where they think the area's best “hidden gem” fish and chip shops are.

Many chippies received multiple recommendations, so here's a breakdown of some of the most voted for by you.

Some of the best ‘hidden gem’ fish and chip shops in York

Bish ‘N’ Chips

Location: 2a Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, York, YO23 2QQ

There were plenty of people who suggested Bish ‘N’ Chips in Bishopthorpe as a “hidden gem” fish and chip shop on our social media post.

On its Facebook page, Bish ‘N’ Chips explains they “strive to serve you the best fish & chips using only fresh, sustainable caught fish”.

The chippy also says the potatoes they used are locally sourced.

They also serve spam fritters, scampi, pies and potato scallops (and so much more).

Recently, someone left a review on Facebook claiming Bish ‘N’ Chips is “better than any seaside chippy”.

Thompsons Fish and Chips (A64)

Location: Hazelbush, Malton Road, York, YO32 9TW

This local wrote: “We make a point of visiting Thomsons on the A64. Always excellent and service with a smile.”

Another added: “The best.”

From haddock to scampi, cod and plaice, there are plenty of fish options to choose from at Thompsons Fish and Chips in the A64.

The chippy even offers giant and "Yorkshire" fishcakes.

Jim Collis Fish and Chips

Location: 3 Saxon Place, Heworth, York, YO31 8UE

Another chip shop highly recommended from a handful of comments was Jim Collis Fish and Chips in Heworth, as this reader put “absolute no brainer”.

They also praised the location for being “old fashioned" as they still serve food in newspaper and cook fish and chips in "beef dripping".

The customer concluded: "How fish and chips of the old days was served”.

As well as your usual chippy staples, you could mix things up and add half a chicken to your order here.

Customers can also feast upon a cheese and onion “fry-it”, pineapple fritters and more.

The Scrap Box

Location: Dunnington, York, YO19 5LW

This person posted: “Scrap box in the lay-by on A1079 just after Grimston Bar roundabout and before Dunnington. All cooked fresh to order.”

Fancy a side of pickled onion or egg with your chippy tea? The Scrap Box is the place to visit.

Aside from their classic haddock fillet, you might want to try a fish pattie too.

Commenting on their famous scraps, The Scrap Box website says: “The sacred scrap needs to be acknowledged, for - like vowels - they are one of those things that help identify northerners from southerners. They are delicious. And they should always be free.”

Huby Fisheries

Location: Main Street, Huby, York, YO61 1HS

One local praised Huby Fisheries saying they are “fabulous!” among the many comments shining a spotlight on it as a “hidden gem”.

On its Facebook page, Huby Fisheries describes itself as a “quality old school fish and chips” with 28 years of “long-standing reputation”.

Have you tried a hearty portion of fish, chips and mushy peas from here?