She was last seen in York at around 10.15pm last night (June 6) wearing a black coat, black trousers and black shoes.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Darcy.

And as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen her or who has information about her whereabouts to contact us immediately.

If you have seen Darcy or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and select option 1.

Please quote incident number NYP-06062024-0017 when providing any information.