Police in York are searching for a missing girl, Darcy, 15.
She was last seen in York at around 10.15pm last night (June 6) wearing a black coat, black trousers and black shoes.
Read next:
- Police cordon lifted in York street
- All three emergency crews at police incident in York
- Gang of men attack group of women on York train
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Darcy.
And as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen her or who has information about her whereabouts to contact us immediately.
If you have seen Darcy or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and select option 1.
Please quote incident number NYP-06062024-0017 when providing any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article