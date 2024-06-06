As The Press reported last night, North Yorkshire Police had cordoned off St Marys off Bootham in York opposite Bootham Park.

A police van remained in the street after 10pm last night and it was closed to traffic.

The section of Marygate car park reserved for electric vehicle charging and the adjoining footpath were also sealed off by police tape.

A police scene guard was in place at the bottom of the street and more police vehicles were at the car park end of St Marys in Marygate Lane and Frederic Street.

As of 8am today the cordon had been lifted.

The police cordon in St Marys last night (Image: Haydn Lewis)