ALL three emergency services have been dealing with an incident in York city centre tonight (June 5).
North Yorkshire Police say the city policing team, fire and ambulance crews have been dealing with what they describe as a ‘sensitive incident’ in High Ousegate.
A police spokesman said: “This has now been resolved, the road is open and we are grateful to the public for their patience whilst the road was closed off.”
