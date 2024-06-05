Now North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The force said the theft happened at around 1pm on Monday, April 29 at the O2 store in Spurriergate.

A Huawei P30 Pro mobile phone belonging to a member of staff was stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV footage, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."

Email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1488 Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240075211 when passing on information.