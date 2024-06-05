North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on A64 Eastbound at Old Malton.

It happened at around 10.18pm on Thursday, May 30 and involved a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Sym Mask moped, police said today.

The 17-year-old male rider of the moped was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."

Please email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Lewis Grainge.

Please quote reference 12240095444 when passing on information.