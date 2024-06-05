A teenage moped rider suffered a bleed on the brain after a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on A64 Eastbound at Old Malton.
It happened at around 10.18pm on Thursday, May 30 and involved a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Sym Mask moped, police said today.
The 17-year-old male rider of the moped was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen.
He has since been discharged from hospital.
A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."
Please email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Lewis Grainge.
Please quote reference 12240095444 when passing on information.
