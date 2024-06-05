The teenager received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen following the accident.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an injury-related collision on A64 Eastbound at Old Malton.

"It happened at around 10.18pm on Thursday, May 30, and involved a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Sym Mask moped.

"The 17-year-old male rider of the moped was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for a fractured collar bone, a bleed on the brain and fluid on his abdomen.

"He has now been discharged from hospital.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lewis Grainge.

"Please quote reference 12240095444 when passing on information."