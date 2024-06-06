Besides offering what is probably the lowest management fees in the city, the agency is now offering market-beating benefits of 12 months' rent up front and funding for certain home improvements.

Anyone with a residential property in or immediately around York who is looking for a decent year-round rental income, is charged just 9% all-inclusive management fee - that’s 3% lower than any other letting agency YorHome says it has seen in York.

The not-for-profit says it keeps landlords' costs lower still by not charging any extra for inventories or extending a tenancy, for example: it’s just one flat fee. Landlords staying with it won’t have to pay the fifth year’s fees, either.

In addition, landlords who sign up with YorHome can benefit from time-limited offers. These include paying 12 months' rent up front and it funding certain home improvements to improve a property’s quality and to help make it ready to let.

YorHome says it will help a property become someone’s much-needed home and hope.

The agency adds it could save a household from homelessness or it could let it as part of its work to settle refugees in York, in safety.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, Executive Member for Housing at City of York Council, said: “Running a not-for-profit letting agency means our focus is on the landlords and tenants, and giving both outstanding support to ensure properties are well-managed and profitable.

“I’m delighted that we can offer these market-beating benefits for new landlords signing up with us. If you’re looking for 12 months' rent up front and funding for property improvements, please contact us right away on 01904 555700. The team looks forward to working with you.”

Landlords are asked to call 01904 555700 or email yorhome@york.gov.uk or visit www.york.gov.uk/YorHome.