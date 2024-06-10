Following on from the success of the 'Best Chippy' competition, The Press has decided to give its readers a chance to celebrate the best hairdressers in the local area.

Press readers can now nominate their favourites in York and North Yorkshire via the link included in this article.

VOTE HERE to nominate your favourite hairdresser or barber in York

Once the votes are compiled, the top 10 finalists will feature in The Press newspaper, along with a coupon to allow readers to choose a winner. The Press can be bought across the city for under a pound.

Nominations will open Monday, June 10, and close on Sunday, June 16.

The top 10 nominations will be shared on Tuesday, June 18.

The Press has launched their Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024 competition (Image: Newsquest)

Press editor Nigel Burton said: "York is a city full of great barbers and hairdressers.

"That’s why The Press is delighted to launch this competition so we can recognise the best ones in our communities.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the barbers and hairdressers in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your nomination is featured."

Sarah J’s Hair and Beauty in Waterloo Lane, Pocklington, is a previous winner of the competition - beating around 50 other businesses in the process.