Firefighters were called to the incident involving one vehicle at 12.40pm today (Wednesday, June 5) close to the B6160 in Grassington, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Grassington and Skipton responded to a vehicle that had impacted an electrical pole and severed the cable causing it to set alight. The vehicle then impacted a residential building.

"The electrical fire was out prior to crews' arrival but crews carried out a full inspection using a thermal imagining camera to find that only some garden shrubs had been burnt from the fire."

No one was hurt in the incident and the building was not damaged. Crews altered Northern Power to ensure the necessary repairs could be carried out, the fire service spokesperson added.