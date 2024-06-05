The move follows her earlier career as a designer, working with well-known high street brands.

Tarttu, which is run from Katie’s office in York, began last October and reports a great start.

Katie said: “Statistics show that the temporary tattoo market is growing, which makes Tarttu a very exciting venture. I’ve worked closely with a team of designers to create tattoo capsule collections that are fun, versatile and help people to enhance their own personal look and style.”

Katie aims for Tarttu to become the leading temporary tattoo brand and is already selling her wearable art across the UK and Europe.

Born and raised in York, Katie says her supportive family encouraged her to pursue further education, travel opportunities and to invest quality time in hobbies.

“For example, I love to paint in my spare time. I mostly paint abstract florals, it’s my one and only treat. The music goes on and with the paintbrush in hand I’m free.”

Katie began exploring the idea of launching Tarttu in 2022, inspired by women who had had corporate careers launching their own business.

“It really appealed to my sense of adventure and pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

Over the next year, Katie devised a business concept which commissioned artists and illustrators to apply their work to a series of temporary tattoos.

“Collaborating with new and well-established artists and illustrators through the Tarttu brand is exciting. There are no boundaries with what we will achieve in design and the ranges have no limits to the creative look.”

Now, Katie is looking to expand the ranges further with beautifying products.

She said: “Believe it or not, I don’t have many tattoos myself, but I love experimenting with the designs by placing them on different areas on the skin.

“Personally, I love embellishing my skin with designs that can be cut out and repeated to form larger versions of a design and this allows for a more impactful look. Interestingly, there are many reasons why people are purchasing temporary tattoos. Commonly, they are being purchased for special occasions such as engagement parties and bohemian-style weddings and, of course, by those prepping ahead for the upcoming festival season. There’s also a growing appetite from those who simply want temporary tattoos for aesthetic purposes, just like myself.”

Tarttu’s collection features many botanical, wildlife, affirmations, and zodiac sign-inspired designs.

Katie added: “Our tiny tatts, which include a cute pair of ladybirds, are one of our bestsellers. I think sometimes customers want something subtle and understated and I think the tiny tatts collection does just this whilst at the same time paying homage to one of the UK’s favourite insects.”

Outside of Tarttu, Katie lives with her husband, two daughters and their merry band of pets, which includes Tipster the dog, Twinky the house rabbit, Blue the budgie, Dipper the hamster and… Susie the Shrimp! “We are big animal lovers”, says Katie “and our love of animals is the reason why I was keen to add an animal and wildlife collection to the Tarttu brand. I think we have enough pets now, but I am already ready to give my daughters an animal or wildlife wearable art tattoo as a consolation prize if ever they ask for more pets, hopefully, it won’t come that!”

For details, go to: www.tarttu.com