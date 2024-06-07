The Press reported at the start of September last year how Forage at 2-4 Little Stonegate briefly ceased trading after nearly two years, but the restaurant quickly reopened again having been bought by Tokyo Industries.

Tokyo Industries opened Impossible Wonderbar and Tea Rooms in the former Terry's building in St Helen's Square in 2020 and business development manager, Jack Vanston, said Forage is going from strength to strength.

Forage is a popular spot

"We have appointed Sara Daliri as general manager and myself and Sara are working together at the moment to start Forage Live - a Friday night acoustic set with a live singer," said Jack.

"We are also hosting industry networking nights on Thursdays in our upstairs speak easy bar with discount off food and drink for anybody who works in the hospitality sector with our discount card from Sunday to Friday.

"Our cheese and wine nights are held with The Cheese Trader in Grape Lane. They are the last Wednesday of every month, again in our upstairs speak easy bar and cost £40 a head.

"We are making the most of the beautiful building we have here and have hosted a lot of weddings.

"There is also a private dining room on site that can be hired out and seats up to 20 people."

The restaurant, features head chef Kieran Duffy - formerly of Le Cochon Aveugle and Roots - and takes its direction from middle eastern cuisine, with much griddled and barbecued fare.

Part of the restaurant's ethos is also to be as sustainable as possible with many locally-sourced foods and foraged ingredients.

The venue has just over 100 covers and the building was previously part of the Gusto restaurant chain, which closed in 2020.

Head chef Kieran Duffy (Image: Supplied)

The business was previously owned by Callum Houston, a York-based entrepreneur Callum who is also the founder and director of events company, Yorkshire Bartender and distillery, The Yorkshire Explorer.

Today the restaurant employs about 19 people and is currently closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but open on Thursdays and Fridays for food from 12 noon-9pm and until about 11pm for drinks and on a weekend 12noon-10pm for food on Saturdays and later for drinks and on Sundays from 12pm-9pm.

The speak easy is open from 5pm daily weeknights and closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The bar also runs cocktail masterclasses or £45 per head for a minimum of 12 people.

Email jack@impossibleyork.com for enquiries or to book.

Sara Daliri, general manager, and Jack Vanston, business development manager at Forage in York (Image: Supplied)