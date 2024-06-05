Tile restorer Isa Celik undertook a major project at Skelton Hall, York, where the tiling on the floorway was damaged, with about 10 square metres or 5,000 pieces missing.

The company’s Tracy Dennison said: “Fortunately, both the client and ourselves were of the same opinion in order to reinstate the floor back to its original state, hence time wasn’t an issue.

“After a year of an intensive search we managed to track down and source the best reclaimed match. However, due to imperial measurement most of the tiles required altering to match the existing measurements.

“After completing the structural repair, various sections and six thresholds were restored and the large missing section was extended back to its original state. The floor was deep cleaned using water only followed by a breathable sealer."