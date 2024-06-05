York-based Opus Tile Restoration has won the Best Heritage Award at the 2024 Tile Association Awards.
Tile restorer Isa Celik undertook a major project at Skelton Hall, York, where the tiling on the floorway was damaged, with about 10 square metres or 5,000 pieces missing.
The company’s Tracy Dennison said: “Fortunately, both the client and ourselves were of the same opinion in order to reinstate the floor back to its original state, hence time wasn’t an issue.
“After a year of an intensive search we managed to track down and source the best reclaimed match. However, due to imperial measurement most of the tiles required altering to match the existing measurements.
“After completing the structural repair, various sections and six thresholds were restored and the large missing section was extended back to its original state. The floor was deep cleaned using water only followed by a breathable sealer."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here