The owner of 41 St Philips Grove in Clifton is applying for change of use permission for the house to become a five-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Owner Arif Khalfe of Lumley Road, York, is also applying for permission to build a single storey side extension at the property to enable him to add a fifth bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

In the Design and Access Statement to planners, the applicant says the house would be for between three to six tenants but would not have a negative impact on the neighbourhood.

The statement reads: "It is considered the proposed development which provides a five-bedroom HMO use is similar to that of the existing neighbouring C3 residential uses which could house a family and this creates a similar impact upon neighbouring amenity and highway safety.

"The property provides a communal kitchen and living room and bathroom for shared use between the occupants. In addition, one of the rooms is an en-suite bedroom.

Proposed elevation of the extension at 41 St Philips Grove, York. Photo from planning documents (Image: COYC)

"It is considered that the nature of occupation as a five-person HMO would not have a negative effect on adjacent neighbours, however, a comprehensive management plan has been provided which would assist in such issues such as information and advice to residents, garden maintenance, refuse and recycling collections and property maintenance issues."

It said the impact of the development on traffic for the surrounding area would be negligible - and could well result in zero car use.

The statement says: "The number of cars associated with the proposed development could be as low as zero due mainly to the highly sustainable location of the application site, however, it was noted that when undertaking a site visit during variable times during the week day and weekend there was plentiful on-street parking available both on the road to the front of the application site and the surrounding roads, all of which were unregulated (ie: not permit parking or restricted in other means)."

The proposed development provides both on and off-street parking with space for two cars to park on the driveway.

In addition, the property would have a secure bike shed at the back of the property with a separate area for bins and refuse at the front of the property.

The owner predicts that the house would be let to either "students or medical staff (international nurses) who work at the hospital". The university, city centre and hospital are a short walk away, states the application.

It concludes: "A small HMO for five people as proposed will provide a good contribution to the overall housing mix to the benefit of the local and wider housing objectives, in particular, to provide affordable well-built accommodation for all."

To view the application (ref 24/00916/FUL), visit the council's planning portal at: planningaccess.york.gov.uk.

