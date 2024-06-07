Wetherby Whaler in York is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The Wetherby Whaler is part of a small family run chain of fish and chip restaurants that started in Tadcaster and has since spread to encompass seven shops across Yorkshire. The York branch, which has received a nomination for Best Chippy, was the fourth to open in 1997 and is situated at York Business Park, in Ings Lane, near the Outer Ring Road.

The branch opened on the purpose-built site and was able to expand rapidly as a result of its success.

Sharell Richardson, area manager, said: “Something we pride ourselves on is the fact we employ locally and provide jobs for the community.

"There’s lots of opportunities for progression within the company – we take lots of people from school, and they work up.”

The Wetherby Whaler's York branch (Image: Wetherby Whaler)

In addition to quality staff, the team prides itself on its quality produce. All food offered at the Whaler, both fish and other dishes, is hand prepared on the premises with potatoes picked daily in Lincolnshire and hand rumbled and fish arriving fresh each day.

The team also prepares its own soups and desserts - just two elements on a menu that, whilst focused on fish and chips, offers a three-course option to those looking for a more special bite to eat.

The Wetherby Whaler is also Marine Stewardship Council (MFC) certificated and uses Icelandic haddock.

Whilst it does offer other types of fish and alternative options for veggies and those who are gluten free, the team doesn’t want to expand any further into other foods as the team wants to keep its focus on good quality fish and chips.

At the York branch, the restaurant has recently undergone a refurbishment with new pay points and a takeaway introduced with plans in the works for delivery options.