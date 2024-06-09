It’s the ideal destination for those seeking a “peaceful retreat”, with visitors being able to make the most of independent shops, pubs, B&Bs, "stunning" scenery and the weekly market.

“Selby is also a great place for outdoor enthusiasts, with plenty of opportunities for walking, cycling, and fishing,” adds Yorkshire Life.

The website continues: “The town is surrounded by stunning countryside, including the Selby Canal and the nearby Humber Estuary, which is a haven for wildlife.

“Whether you’re looking for a relaxing break or an action-packed adventure, Selby has something for everyone.”

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best things to do that make the town one of North Yorkshire's must-visit places.

From a "great" cheese shop supplying local produce to a transformed nature reserve, this is what you can expect to discover.

Selby Abbey

It wouldn’t be a true Selby ‘things to do’ guide without mentioning the iconic Selby Abbey, founded under William the Conqueror by Royal Charter.

The Explore Heart of Yorkshire website explains: “The history of Selby, and in particular the founding of Selby Abbey, is full of rich and marvellous tales involving visions, saints and great travels.

“See the stunning icon of St Germain, newly commissioned to celebrate 950 years since the Abbey’s founding.

“Discover the Washington Window, with its links to the modern-day American flag, or follow the Benedict Trail, designed to help families uncover lots of interesting and quirky features.”

Barlow Common Nature Reserve

Barlow Common Nature Reserve is home to a “mosaic of nature-rich habitats” and is only around 15 minutes away from Selby by car.

What was once a former rubbish tip has now been transformed into a "flourishing wildlife haven ready to be explored".

The wildlife trail, developed with funding from SUEZ, “leads visitors around a trail of predominantly oak and birch woodland that often gets missed as it is tucked away in a quiet corner of the reserve,” according to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The website adds: “Twenty-five hand-carved wooden waymarkers act as checkpoints around the reserve, alerting visitors to the huge variety of wildlife present.”

On Tripadvisor, someone said the nature reserve is "absolutely superb".

They continued: "The peace and tranquility in these troubling times was well needed. We have seen deeds, rabbits, cuckoo, buzzards, kites and all sorts of creepy crawly's.



"There are a couple of lakes you can sit by and watch the wildlife and birds.



"Parking was ok when we visited as it was quiet but as we were leaving it became quite busy and the car park filled up.

"There are Punic [picnic] tables and lovely areas for enjoying a picnic.



"We ride round the reserve on push bikes and its just great, most paths are ok with just a few bumpy ones. There are lots of little tracks you can venture into and enjoy."

Mollie Sharp's Cheese & Deli

At Mollie Sharp's Cheese & Deli you will find a variety of cheeses, wines, beers and hamper gifts to spoil yourself or a loved one.

They source many products from local and small producers made right in the heart of Selby.

The cheese shop has an impressive 5/5 rating from 80 reviews on Tripadvisor and a 4.4/5 rating from 64 reviews on Google.

A recent customer posted: “Another great cheese and deli shop. Helpful chap behind the counter. Good range of cheeses and accompaniments. Sells stylish, classy gifts; alcoholic beverages; snacks, cheese biscuits and more. I bought some Wensleydale; Red Storm; Garlic Yarg and tret meself to some Villa Truffo. Nom nommm.”

The Painting Pot

Fancy taking some time out and getting crafty while visiting Selby? The Painting Pot is a cosy pottery studio and a “fab” place to relax.

You can enjoy a “creative activity with family and friends or treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation on your own”.

The Painting Pot website says the arts venue provides “an opportunity to develop new skills and create unique gifts and keepsakes from the wide range of ceramics available”.

It adds: “We also host lots of events such as parties, team-building and themed workshops and offer a 'take away' and mobile service. There's something for everyone - no experience needed.”

