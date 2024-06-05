Detectives investigating a report of an assault made on board a TransPennine Express train travelling from York to Darlington have released these images of people they want to speak to.

A police spokesman said: "At about 5.05pm on Saturday, May 4, officers received reports of a group of men acting aggressively towards a group of women, before throwing an item which hit one of the women in the head. They then left the train at Darlington.

"Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 515 of 04/05/24."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.