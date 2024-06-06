Andy Falconer captured this scene recently and posted it in our Camera Club.

It was his entry into our monthly themed competition - 'Out and About'.

Today, we are sharing our ten favourite entries in the competition and revealing the winner.

Thanks to everyone for taking part - which photo is your favourite?

We really loved these photos:

* The big wheel in St Sampon's Square captured in stunning black and white by Carys Tew

* Yarn bombers get busy as bees in Walmgate by Garry Hornby

* Entertainment from The Hyde Family Jam in York by Lisa Young

* York's iconic Bile Beans sign in York by Dave Allison

* Hens out and about by Andy Falconer

* Beach huts at Scarborough by Christine Hainsworth

* Bluebells at Roseberry Topping by Andrew Briggs

* Peacock at Castle Howard by Dave Allison

* The Wisteria at Goddards Gardens by Sue Gabbatiss.

But our outright winner is Joy Stead for this excellent photo of a robin perched upon a football - very timely too considering the Euro football championships are about to start!

Congratulations to Joy, who has won our £50 prize.

