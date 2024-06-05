Sir Archibald Stanton is standing for the Official Monster Raving Looney Party, following on from his fight for Selby and Ainsty in last summer’s by-election.

Sir Archibald describes himself as “a West Yorkshire “Toff” educated at ‘Eaton - Earlsheaton that is WF12 in Dewsbury.”

He follows Screaming Lord Sutch and Boney Steniforth in standing for the party in this constituency.

The Official Monster Raving Looney Party says it is fielding candidates in high profile constituencies on July 4.

Richmond and Northallerton is “just one example- against the current “unelected” Prime Minister,” Sir Archibald told the Press.

He added: “Keep an eye out for Sir Archibald and his team including his right hand man Gilly on the Campaign Trail in Stew Exotic’s Battle Bus.”

"There will be more to come over the next few weeks (extracts from our MANICFESTO) etc."

In last July’s Selby and Ainsty by-election, which was won by Keir Mather of the Labour Party, Sir Archibald came 9th out of 13 candidates, gaining 172 or 0.5% of the votes.

The other candidates in Richmond and Northallerton are Daniel Callaghan (Liberal Democrats), Lou Dickens (Workers Party), Kevin Foster (Green), Lee Taylor (Reform UK) and Tony Wilson (Labour).