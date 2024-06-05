The Friends of Rowntree Park has gained planning consent for the former park keepers lodge, the upper floors of which have been empty since 2017.

Rowntree Park is a Grade II-listed municipal park, which opened in 1921 and was created as a memorial to staff at the Rowntree Cocoa Works who died in World War One.

Until 2017, the park had a park keeper, whose role was made redundant by the city council and the friends took over such maintenance.

Last autumn, the charity staged a public consultation about their ambitions for the council-owned site.

Their application sought to change the use of upper floors of the lodge from residential use to a community venue/hub, with a single storey side extension comprising a potting shed and buggy park and roof extension.

A report by City of York Council planning staff said consultation found no opposition and four representations in support, including from Micklegate Ward Councillors.

Councillors Jonny Crawshaw, Pete Kilbane and Jane Burton supported the proposal “on the basis that it represents appropriate development in the Green Belt and it would maximise its use in a manner suitable for the character of the site as a Listed Park and Garden.”

The report continued: “The proposal would result in the conversion of the former domestic areas of the building into a series of rentable community offices and meeting spaces that would be readily accessible by the disabled. The use of the ground floor as a café would continue.

“The internal works have been designed to match the Arts and Crafts detailing with the potting shed and buggy store extension incorporating a green sedum roof and solar pvs to contribute towards the site’s electricity usage.”

The report added the proposed works “would not harm the character of the Park or the Non Designated Heritage Asset and would secure the long term future of a major element of the wider complex.”

Furthermore, the works were subservient to the main building, not materially increasing the footprint of the lodge. It would not be readily visible across the wider site, so its impact on the Green Belt was acceptable.

Recommending approval, council planners concluded the scheme was acceptable in Green Belt terms and in respect of the designated historic park and garden.

Welcoming the approval, Cllr Crawshaw told the Press: “This is a significant step forward in the long-held aspiration to see the former park-keeper’s lodge returned to use serving the park and wider community. As Ward Councillors we are delighted by this outcome and would like to congratulate all those who have worked so hard to get plans to this stage.

“We know there is still lots to do and will continue to support progress in whatever way we can.”