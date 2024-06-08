These are just some of the most popular things to see and do during your day out or stay, but did you know there are some under-the-radar activities in and around this seaside town to make the most of too?

From a “stunning” hidden beach to a “real gem”, this iconic North Yorkshire coastal spot has plenty to discover (and some you may have never heard about).

Here’s a roundup of unusual things to do in Whitby for you next adventure - some may surprise you.

Some of the unusual things to do in Whitby

Fortune’s Kippers

Whitby’s only traditional smokehouse has been around for 150 years and has been visited by a huge array of celebrities including Rick Stein, James Martin, Mary Berry (who described it as a “real gem”) and The Hairy Bikers to name a few.

They have even had a taste of royalty, providing Princess Anne with their kippers.

The kippers are a “Smoked Herring” and are caught in Norway – they take around 18 - 24 hours to smoke.

If you’re wondering how to find Fortune’s Kippers, the website explains: “From the centre of Whitby, walk over the swing bridge towards the east side of the town. Start your walk up the cobbles either via Sandgate or Church Street. Follow the cobbles all the way up until you see the 199 steps. Walk past these following the cobbles on to Henrietta Street. Here on your right you will see us, if you don’t smell us first!”

One review on Tripadvisor reads: “Fabulous food! Would definitely return here next visit to Whitby. Best smoked kippers we have ever had. Really authentic setting in town.”

You can find more about Fortune’s Kippers, including opening times and payment options on their website.

Whitby ghost walk

We all know Whitby is the home of Dracula and the impressive abbey.

But if you want to discover more historical secrets, there are various dates to join the ghost walk with Dr Crank throughout June.

He invites you to join him on a 75-minute tour to discover “strange and supernatural tales of murder, mystery and suspense”.

These are just some of the stories you can expect to hear on a ghost walk in Whitby (Image: Getty)

Some of the “spine-tingling” stories you might hear are The Screaming Tunnel and The Burning Girl plus many more.

There is no need to book, so visitors can just turn up. Tickets cost £7 per adult and £4 per child under 12.

Keep up to date with the latest ghost walks in Whitby here.

Saltwick Bay Beach

Although this beach located one mile east of Whitby isn’t recommended for swimming and can be tricky to get to, it’s the place to be when it comes to fossil hunting and walking the dog.

Whitby Holiday Park explains: “It is a great place to search for fossils such as ammonites and belemnites. Whitby Jet can be found amongst the rocks and shale at either end of the beach.

“The bay is also a popular fishing spot and dogs are permitted here ― just make sure they don’t disturb any of the wildlife that calls this secluded cove home.”

On Tripadvisor, someone who recently spent time there posted this review: “Stunning area and beach. Be prepared to walk down rather steep trail with steps to the beach. It was very muddy when we went so be prepared.

“Remember to take your fossil hammer as you'll get some great finds. Also, find out the time of the tide.

“Stunning beach with the cliff waterfall. A great place to take the kids or as a couple.”

Pannett Park

If you want to escape the tourist hotspots, this park close to the centre of Whitby is known to be a “haven of peace and tranquillity”.

Have you been to Pannett Park before? (Image: Google Street View)

The Pannett Park website adds: “Beautifully maintained, it has stunning views, a state of the art play area and offers a variety of planting schemes for all seasons. The park is home to Whitby Museum and Pannett Art Gallery.”

Eskape Whitby

Those who fancy a more upbeat activity to enjoy in Whitby that isn’t the usual tourist go-to might want to spend an hour or so at Eskape Whitby.

This escape room venue is located close to the abbey and offers you a chance to use your puzzle-solving prowess to work with your friends and solve their themed mystery rooms.

Eskape Whitby’s website explains: “Each room has its own theme while incorporating snippets of local history, myths and legends.

“You will have 60 minutes. So why not add one of our experiences to your list of things to do in our beautiful seaside town?”

The rooms include The Night Watchman and A Curious Case.

To find out more and to book your place, plus to see a breakdown of ticket prices, visit the Eskape Whitby website.