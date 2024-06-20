The second Comic-Con Yorkshire will be held on June 22 and 23 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

Some of the actors set to attend are Matilda title star Mara Wilson, Breaking Bad’s Gus - Giancarlo Esposito, Game of Thrones Hodor – Kristian Nairn, and Yorkshire’s very own Prince Vultan - Brian Blessed.

Whovians, fans of the sci-fi classic Doctor Who, are also well served with three former doctors - Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker – in attendance.

In addition to the celebrities, visitors can browse trade stalls which will sell everything from original artwork, toys, and clothing to replica props and even more.

Also, as is a comic-con tradition, guests are encouraged to dress up in ‘cosplay’ – costumes of their favourite characters – and take photos with the other guests decked out in fashion that celebrates their favourite franchises.

Photos from the previous Yorkshire Comic Con (Image: Provided)

A spokesperson for the event said: “The sense of community is central to everything do and, as we attract over 10,000 fans annually with our incredible shows, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Harrogate for an epic weekend!”

Both tickets and chances to meet the guests are available now through the Comic Con website or can be purchased through the TicketQuarter Hotline by calling 0344 800 0410.