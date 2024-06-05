Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens is run by Vanessa Cook, an inspiring 80-year-old with a lifetime of expertise in horticulture, put to amazing use in her four-acre gardens.

Her garden nursery celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and sells more than 800 herbaceous plants.

Vanessa said: “I’m proud to be 80, and still pouring my heart and soul into the gardens every day.

"I hope to inspire others to find the secret to youthful vitality – gardening.

"It’s my natural pilates, and a source of strength and joy.

"Gardening is all about having a 'can-do' attitude, and the results are a testament of the work you put in.”

Vanessa at Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens

Families are invited to the family-friendly Wildlife Day on June 30, which features a host of wildlife organisations, including Bumble Bee Conservation, Butterfly Conservation, British Dragonfly Society, East Yorkshire Bat Group; Project Wild CIC, the Woodland Trust, and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. It is part of National Insect Week, a celebration of the 'little things that run the world'.

Vanessa and her husband John, who celebrate their golden wedding anniversary this month, bought the derelict farmhouse in 1974.

After buying a cow to make their own butter, yoghurt, and milk, and growing their own vegetables, they bought their four children up ‘Good Life’ style.

The journey from an empty patch of land to a flourishing garden oasis is a testament to a lifetime of dedication and love.

The garden features hardy geraniums, lush herbaceous borders, wild orchids, a meadow, and once housed a national collection of pulmonarias.

Rooted in her Yorkshire heritage, Vanessa's deep love of flowers is evident in what she describes as a ‘living canvas’ painted with love and dedication.

Vanessa said: “I can’t paint, but I have an artistic approach to gardening and paint pictures using plants, colour, texture and foliage.”

Vanessa studied botany at school, then horticulture at Askham Bryan college.

She imparts her knowledge with regular talks and workshops hosted at the gardens for keen gardeners.

Visitors to Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens can also enjoy monthly art exhibitions in its tearooms, showcasing local artists, guided walks led by Vanessa herself, and art, crafts, and gardening workshops.

The gardens are also home to some charming residents, including white doves, a flock of ‘cheeky’ pekin bantams, noisy Guineafowl, hens, and their resident cat, Donald, who has become famous on Instagram for his friendly welcome to visitors. It also sees badgers and wild birds, including owls.

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens and Nursery: Wildlife Day, Sunday 30 June 2024, generously sponsored by Harrowells.

To book advanced family tickets, go to https://stillingfleetlodgenurseries.co.uk/product/wildlife-day-ticket-2024/

Entry on the day will be adults £9 and children £3.