Around the World in 80 Days-ish is set to take to the stage at the York Theatre Royal from Wednesday, July 18 to Saturday, August 3 featuring a group of circus performers ready to tell not just one but two stories of those who travelled around the world in approximately 80 days… depending on who you ask.

According to director Juliet Forster, the idea for the production came to her during the lockdown when the thought of travelling the world felt like a distant possibility. Whilst she loved the original Jules Verne novel Around the World in 80 Days, none of the adaptations felt quite right.

During her research, she stumbled across the story of Nellie Bly – an investigative journalist who, after gaining inspiration from Jules Verne, took her own real-life journey around the world in 72 days – and thought the story would perfectly compliment the classic production.

In the play, five characters feature as members of a travelling circus with one eager to tell the classic story of Around the World in 80 Days and others more eager to tell the true story – something that creates something of a ‘race’ on stage to see who can get their idea across first.

Speaking with The Press, Juliet said: “The setting of a circus frames the two stories together perfectly – the story references circuses and allows us to challenge dated ideas in a fun way. After all, why is it that we know more about a fictional character who completed the journey than we do an actual woman?”

Kiefer Moriarty as the Ringleader in Around The World in 80 Days...ish at the York Theatre Royal (Image: Kirkpatrick Photography)

For Maria, who plays the role of the acrobat, the play has truly become a labour of love. Having worked with director Juliet previously, she assisted in reading first drafts of the script alongside her husband Mark, who had worked on the sound and music for the production.

During the first touring production, she stepped in to offer support during rehearsals (despite being heavily pregnant at the time) and felt the need to audition this time around after feeling a connection to the plot.

Maria said: “My attraction to the play comes from the parallel story and the story of Nellie Bly – how did she manage to get the chance to do this as a woman from the 1800s?”

Maria Gray as the Acrobat in Around The World in 80 Days...ish at the York Theatre Royal (Image: Kirkpatrick Photography)

Maria said she was excited to play the role of a ‘salty seadog’ but also to explore the emotional depth of the novel, including the themes of 'conflict and comedy' that feature in the adaptation.

As the opening night gets closer, she said: “I’m honestly just really excited.”

In addition to the play itself, there will be circus skills workshops held prior to the show intended to teach children some basic tricks.

Tickets are available now through the York Theatre Royal website.