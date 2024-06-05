UPDATE: The Press understands that the stalled vehicle which was causing long queues on Holgate Road has now been removed.
THERE are reported to be long queues on Holgate Road and Acomb Road this morning, due to a stalled vehicle.
One motorist called The Press to say he had barely moved in half an hour.
AA Roadwatch reports that the queues are being caused by a vehicle that has stalled on the eastbound lane of the A59 Holgate Road between the traffic lights at the Fox Inn and Watson Street.
