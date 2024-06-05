TWO suspected shoplifters have been arrested after raids in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that the York city centre neighbourhood policing team has arrested two suspected shoplifters.
Read next:
- Woman seriously injured in crash in York suburb
- Man arrested in York after 'brief lesson in 400m hurdles'
- 'Ethan is a wonderful role model for our pupils' - York teacher's bid for causes
A force spokesperson said: “Both are foreign nationals living outside our county and are thought to be responsible for shop thefts totalling in excess of £2,500 that occurred on June 4 and on May 10.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article