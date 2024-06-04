Not Just Travel and The Travel Franchise have scooped up the breakfast TV veteran who will attend the companies’ conferences and international events.

The former This Morning host said what he loves most of all about Not Just Travel is the “passion everybody has, not just for travel, but for helping others” and wanted to be a part of it.

He said: “Working in news means that I often see or report on how the travel industry is disrupted.

“During the pandemic it was clear that those who had booked through travel agents had support and advice when they needed it most.

“If I want something done, I get someone with expertise in that field to do it and travel is no different.

“I would never think of booking my holiday independently. I pick up the phone and talk to a travel consultant who I know and trust and who can add value and security.”

Eamonn’s CV is not just news presenting: he has travel experience from presenting BBC1’s Holiday programme and How The Other Half Lives.

Not Just Travel co-founder Paul Harrison said: “Having Eamonn join us is a real coup. During Covid, Eamonn was a massive champion of the travel industry; now he’s the champion of Not Just Travel.

“This announcement promises an unparalleled collaboration for Not Just Travel. As one of Britain’s most beloved TV personalities, Eamonn is renowned for his captivating charisma and brings an infectious enthusiasm to the partnership, while our consultants offer unique expertise in crafting unforgettable travel experiences.”

Harrison said Eamonn’s travel experience would be a “huge asset” and he would be a keynote motivational speaker at conferences and international retreats including Not Just Travel’s Seminar at Sea.

Eamonn will also present Not Just Travel’s The Travel Podcast with brand ambassador and TV presenter Hayley Sparkes.

He added: “I think it's fascinating that the majority of consultants have worked in other jobs and yet they've chosen to retrain and do something completely different, to start a new adventure in travel. I can’t wait to meet some of the agents onboard Sky Princess and at other events.

“I always say that if you do something you love, you will never work a day in your life. And there certainly seems to be great enthusiasm amongst the company’s consultants.

“Many people are obviously searching for their ideal profession, their ideal job and clearly many consultants have found it. Travel is a magical thing.”