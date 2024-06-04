North Yorkshire Police say a woman was seriously injured in a crash in Acomb which happened at about 10.55am today (June 4) in School Street, at the junction with Beaconsfield Street. It involved a grey Honda Jazz which collided with a woman pedestrian as she was crossing the road.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The man driving the Honda was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and officers investigating the crash are urging anyone who witnessed the incident - and hasn't already spoken to police - to come forward.

"In particular, we would like to speak to a DPD delivery driver and anyone else in the area who came to the aid of the woman.

"If you can assist the investigation, please email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk and richard.ellis@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference NYP-04062024-0148."