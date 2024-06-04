The SQE exam is a rigorous assessment designed to ensure that aspiring solicitors possess the necessary knowledge and skills to provide legal services effectively.

By passing the SQE, which tests both functional legal knowledge and practical legal skills, Lucy has shown her competence in various areas of law, opening up career opportunities within the legal profession.

Lucy studied Law and Criminology at the University of Sheffield from 2012, graduating with honours in 2015. She joined Ware & Kay in 2019 and studied the SQE course from 2023.

Lucy Wardle said “I am delighted to have passed the SQE exams. It feels incredibly validating afters months of dedicated studying and preparation. I am thrilled to have reached this milestone and excited about the next stage of my legal career. I am very grateful for the support of my mentors and colleagues who have been there for me every step of the way. This achievement motivates me to continue growing and learning as I pursue my passion for law.”

Sian Foster, Director and Head of Private Client (York), said “It is a testament to Lucy’s hard work and perseverance that she has put into this journey towards becoming a solicitor. This is a remarkable achievement and marks a significant milestone. Passing the SQE exams demonstrates Lucy’s dedication, knowledge and skills in the field of law.”