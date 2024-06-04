School Kitchen has applied for a change of use for the kitchen of Millthorpe School Lane on Nunthorpe Avenue, to create a kitchen and meals delivery service of restaurant-quality food.

It will operate on the same concept as the School Kitchen service launched from Carr Junior School in Acomb in March this year.

Plans submitted to City of York Council say School Kitchen has formed a partnership with the South Bank Multi-Trust Academy to deliver the service, using facilities when they are no longer needed by the school.

READ MORE:

If approved, the kitchen would be used from 3pm, with deliveries starting at 5.30pm using pedal cycles or electric mopeds.

It would operate until 11pm through the week, with staff leaving by 11.30pm. At the weekend, the final service would be by 10pm.

The concept would be similar to before, but there would be different ‘restaurants.’

The Acomb school offers Sri Lankan, Mexican, Thai and Spanish offerings.

Millthorpe would offer Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Lebanese, Hawaiian and Peruvian, planning documents reported.

Six kitchen staff would be employed (three per shift) and three riders.

The planning application said the school would receive payments for the use of its kitchen and the community would benefit from the food offering.

There were also no technical issues preventing the change of use, the application concluded. There would also be no adverse impact on the amenity of nearby residents, it added.

School Kitchen founder David Nicholson told the Press that School Kitchen has been going “extremely well.”

“Customers really loved it. We phoned around and they all loved it.”

“Sales are doubling every month, as we had hoped.”

He continued: “We are looking to expand with different restaurants. We are going to open more in Carr. A pizza service in 2.5 weeks and desserts a week afterwards. We will also have desserts at Millthorpe.”

“We may also open a third restaurant next year on the eastern side of York. We are looking at other towns and cities, such as Leeds and Sheffield. We originally looked at Harrogate before York, that could come along at the same time as Leeds and Sheffield.”

To date, School Kitchen has just received three reviews on TripAdvisor, but all were 5-star.

Details of School Kitchen can be found at Schoolkitchen.com.