North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about what the incident in Commercial Street, Harrogate.

A force spokesperson said a man smashed the front window of the shop at 1.15am on Saturday, May 4.

“He was wearing a distinctive long-sleeved striped top with a dark gilet over the top,” they said.

“The man pictured in the CCTV may have information that will assist our investigation, so please contact us if you recognise him or have any other information that would assist.”

Police urge anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident to email: helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Helen James quoting reference number 12240077848.