A BIKE has been stolen after its lock got cut in York's city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the dark grey Trek bike was stolen from St Andrewgate, off King's Square, on the evening of May 10.
Officers have since released CCTV of a man and a woman, who they believe may have information that can help them with their investigation.
Those who can help, are asked to email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240082198 when passing on information.
