North Yorkshire Police say the dark grey Trek bike was stolen from St Andrewgate, off King's Square, on the evening of May 10.

Officers have since released CCTV of a man and a woman, who they believe may have information that can help them with their investigation.

Those who can help, are asked to email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240082198 when passing on information.