The six-year-old was brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane because her previous owners were no longer able to look after her.

Staff at the home describe here as a 'really sweet girl'.

"Beau can be a little shy when meeting new people but a few minutes with her favourite toy and she will love you forever!" a member of staff at the animal home said.

Beau is missing being part of family and would love to find her forever home, the RSPCA says.

"Beau is a happy girl who enjoys being out and about in the fresh air.

"She walks well on the lead and is a just a lovely bubbly girl who will make a fantastic addition to the family.

"Beau's most favourite toy in the whole world is her ball, her adopters must have a constant supply for her."

Although Beau walks really well with dogs that she knows, she can find boisterous and excitable dogs overwhelming, the RSPCA says.

"So her new family will just need to keep her out of situations around other dogs that she may feel uncomfortable in," the staff member said.

"Slow and controlled introductions are what is needed for her."

Beau will need to be the only pet in the home and could live with dog savvy children aged 14 years and over.

To find out more about Beau, or to see what other animals like her are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.