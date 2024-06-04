A CRASH which closed one lane on a major road through North Yorkshire has now been cleared.

As The press reported earlier, there were reports of a crash on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire with long delays and one lane closed due to a crash on the A1(M) southbound from junction 44, the A64 York and Tadcaster turning to junction 43, the M1 interchange.

There was congestion to junction 45 for Boston Spa and traffic was held for about five minutes, but all lanes have now reopened and the crash has been cleared.