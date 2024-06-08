A farm in North Yorkshire which has a café and bakery on-site has been named one of the UK’s best places to pick-your-own this year.

Strawberry picking season is now upon us and it seems The Balloon Tree in Gate Helmsley is the place to be.

Not only does it have “nearly 7km of strawberry tables” but the farm also supplies three main varieties of the juicy red fruit.

BBC Good Food commented on its best-named list: “Pick-your-own fruit farms are more popular than ever, but there's one fruit that reigns supreme – the strawberry.

“The PYO strawberry season kicks off around May-June. Some farms are dedicated to strawberries alone, but others offer multiple seasonal options.

“There are many benefits to picking your own strawberries. People may choose to pick their own to reduce food miles, cut down on packaging, support local farms and, of course, experience a seasonal favourite in its prime.”

You can see all of the best pick-your-own strawberry farms in the UK here.

Why is The Balloon Tree one of UK’s best PYO strawberry farms?





BBC Good Food revealed: “Balloon Tree offers three main varieties of strawberries — Vibrant, Malling Centenary and Florence. We’re talking nearly 7km of strawberry tables, too!

“The café and farm shop are both open seven days a week, and there’s a children’s playground and ride-on jeeps.

“Look out for fresh strawberry treats made on-site in the relaxed Balloon Tree bakery.”

Those who have visited The Balloon Farm over the last few years have given the location a score of 4/5 out of 410 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Elsewhere, it’s also been praised by customers on Google reviews (with a score of 4.4/5 out of 1,810 reviews).

Recommended reading:

Someone who went strawberry picking last year wrote: “Awesome experience. We visited this place with some friends and we all had a great time.

“We went for strawberries and gooseberries picking. They have got a plenty of areas for picking for strawberries. For gooseberries place is small but they have got a plenty of plants so you would still be able to pick. Main thing to consider is timing. It is better if you can reach there early. Also better to go when summer starts. There is 1.5 pounds per person entry fee.

“They have enough parking space too.

“Overall our experience was great and I recommend going there with family and friends.”

Another said: “Had an amazing day picking strawberrys! The PYO area was really quite [quiet] and the strawberrys are some of the best i have ever had!”

The Balloon Tree is located at Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.