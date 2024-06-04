A MAN has been arrested following a police chase on foot through York.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Sunday (June 2) officers in the city centre stopped a vehicle with two people in it and a chase ensued before a man was arrested for drug possession.
In addition a weapon was seized and the driver was issued a drugs warning.
A force spokesman said: "One of our PCs gave the passenger a brief lesson in the 400m hurdles then arrested him for possession of a class A drug.
"The driver was issued a cannabis warning and dealt with for poor driving and a weapon was seized."
