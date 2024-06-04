The start follows York construction company Simpson receiving the contract for the 18–24-month scheme, believed to be worth around £11.5m.

The project, known as Impact, will be the first major building refurbishment St Michael le Belfrey has seen in more than 150 years.

The church, situated where High Petergate meets Minster Yard, is famous for being where Guy Fawkes was baptised in 1570. It was built between 1525 and 1537, which replaced a church erected in the 13th century.

READ MORE:

The much-needed major repairs include a new roof, masonry repairs and conservation of the medieval stained glass.

The creation of a new gallery, better toilets, flexible seating and a beautiful, accessible, full immersion baptism pool ensures The Belfrey can serve York and the Region better for generations to come.

Rev Andy Baker, Interim Priest in Charge at The Belfrey, said: “We are delighted to award this contract to Simpson. The care for their clients and their expertise demonstrated on current projects such as Salford Cathedral and York Minster’s Centre of Excellence gives us confidence that they will help us fulfil our aim to beautifully transform our medieval church building into a more welcoming, accessible and flexible space.”

He added: “We look forward to working with a York based company which fits with our Sustainability Strategy and supports the local economy.”

Simpson managing director Andrew Gatenby said: “We are proud and excited to be appointed to deliver the major reordering works at St Michael le Belfrey. It will be a privilege to work closely with Rev Andy Baker, Gillian Shepherd and the whole professional team in transforming this beautiful Medieval Church in the middle of our home City of York.”

“The refurbishment and restoration project will certainly transform St Michael le Belfrey and in doing so enhance the facilities for the clergy team, congregation and the local community, ensuring this Historical place of worship continues to serve its city.”

Last autumn, The Belfrey moved to The De Grey Rooms in St Leonard’s Place, York. This will be The Belfrey’s temporary worship space and offices for around two years, while the work is carried out.