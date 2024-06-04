The five used a web of UK-based firms to launder more than £1.2 million and transfer it to two brothers in India who operated a second set of bogus computer services companies that defrauded consumers.

The brothers' companies posed as well-known firms including Microsoft Norton, HP and Epson and conned victims, many of whom were elderly or vulnerable, into paying fees for resolving non-existent problems.

One victim paid a total of £4,427.96 in a series of payments as he was repeatedly contacted by the fraudsters.

Money from the victims were paid into the web of UK-based firms, that only existed to take their payments, and the five then used them to send the money on to the brothers.

Three of the money launderers are now behind bars, the other two have been given suspended prison sentences.

Ruth Andrews, regional investigations and eCrime team manager at City of York Council, said: “This case demonstrates that those who assist the main offenders, taking a hands-off approach to the fraud and turning a blind eye - despite their suspicions and multiple warning flags - will still be brought to justice.

“Without these defendants the fraud would not have worked, as their laundering of the proceeds of the offending was an essential element from which they also personally benefitted.

“We hope this sends a message to those of a like mind, who think it is acceptable to profit off the back of the frauds of others, including those targeted against older and vulnerable people.”

Lord Michael Bichard, chair of national trading standards, said: “This group of money launderers had no qualms about enriching themselves off the back of vulnerable and elderly victims – deviously setting up a vast web of companies to hide their criminality.

The five were found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court of money laundering £1,289,837 after an investigation by the National Trading Standards eCrime Team, based at York and North Yorkshire councils, with support from West Midlands, Staffordshire and Wiltshire Police.

They are: Amanda Grigg, 66, of Goonhaven near Truro, jailed for three years; Jose Kuriakose, 50, of Rectory Road, Deal, Kent, jailed for 50 months; Gena Harrington, 39, of Cornwall Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, jailed for 30 months; Bindu Devasia, 49, of Rectory Road, Deal, Kent, jailed for eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years with 150 hours’ unpaid work. All four were disqualified for being a company director for six years. Nicholas Alcide, 40, of Regent Walk, Birmingham, was jailed for 15 months suspended for two years with 150 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified from being a company director for two years.

Amy Hogan-Burney, general manager, cybersecurity policy and protection at Microsoft said: "Microsoft welcomes today's verdict and remains committed to working with governments and across industry to combat tech support fraud and hold perpetrators accountable.

"Importantly, Microsoft will never send unsolicited offers for tech support, and we urge our customers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious contact from someone claiming to be Microsoft or associated with us at microsoft.com/reportascam”.