The group of ten at TS Personal Training and Nutrition private studio, based in Technology House, Lawrence Street, completed 10,000 kettlebell swings in aid of York Mind.

Tom Storr, who owns the studio, said they wanted to raise money for the charity, as his core focus is to help people stay active, which, in turn, helps their mental health.

“We’ve always wanted to do some charity fundraising. And we wanted to do something different,” the 30-year-old said.

The group completed the challenge in just under two and a half hours and raised around £800 for the mental health charity.

Some were left with sore hamstrings after the physically demanding task, but Tom said the group were pleased with their efforts.

They hope to raise £1,000 in total for York Mind. To donate, visit Tom’s Go Fund Me page titled: “The TS 10,000 Swing-A-Thon Challenge.”