Mirchiz, in Fishergate, has closed while work is carried out at the site.

Restaurant manager Abdul Basith said the team hopes to have the restaurant back open in around two weeks and it will continue to offer takeaway dishes in the meantime.

He told The Press the refit will give diners more seating, including a designated area for larger parties.

“We’re just having a full refit of the restaurant,” Abdul said. “We were planning to do it before lockdown.

“The business is stable again so, we want to give back to the locals.”

He explained how the business – owned by Sameer Yousuf – has attracted a loyal following in the community, adding: “This business is sentimental, it’s not about money anymore – it’s about the people.”