It includes objects passed down the generations of people that arrived in Britain in 1948 from the Caribbean to help rebuild the country after the Second World War.

The showcase – named Objeks and Tings – opens at York Castle Museum on Wednesday, June 19 – ahead of the 75th anniversary of Windrush on June 22.

It will give members of the public the chance to explore the generation’s experiences and lives through cooking and household goods, food packaging and beauty supplies, funeral items, music, games, books, newspapers and more, a museum spokesperson said.

Catherine Ross, founder director at Museumand – The National Caribbean Heritage Museum that brought the showcase to York – hopes to add stories from York residents about Windrush.

“We are so elated to bring Objeks & Tings to York,” she said. “As aspects of Caribbean culture are so entwined with British culture and Yorkshire's cultural traditions especially, this leg of our tour across the UK is particularly exciting for us.

"We hope to eke out more stories from people of the Caribbean diaspora and others that know about the islands and their peoples.

“Together, with York Museums Trust, we hope from our time in York, we will be able to add new stories and information from people of the Caribbean diaspora in York and the surrounding areas to the growing archive of the Caribbean presence and contribution to British life.”

Museum 'proud' to be hosting exhibition

Philip Newton, community participation manager at York Museums Trust, said the museum was “proud” to be hosting the exhibition.

“What an insight into the lives of this generation this exhibition gives us,” he said. “Little pieces of the Caribbean which arrived on the landing of SS Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks on 22 June 1948, carrying passengers from the Caribbean who had been invited by Britain to help with post-war construction.

“These items continued to play a part in the new lives that this generation embarked upon, passing them down to their children and incorporating into British identity too.

“The title, and interpretation, has a nod to patois, a traditional form of language for many Caribbeans, with ‘objeks and tings’ referring to the things that Caribbeans, especially those of the Windrush Generation, hold dear and are important to them.

“We are really proud to collaborate with Museumand and delighted to bring this gem of an exhibition to York Castle Museum where it’s ethos and inspiration fits well within our displays.”