The county's police force says officers in Selby suspected criminal activity in the town after smelling cannabis.

"On the evening of Monday June 3, our teams were on foot patrol in the town centre, when officers noticed the distinctive smell coming from an alleyway off Gowthorpe," the force added.

They found a group of men and said one member of the group appeared to be smoking cannabis, the force said.

The police then conducted a stop and search, where they found cannabis and a silver-coloured handgun in a holdall, a spokesperson added.

Police then searched an address where they say they uncovered a large number of individual bags of cannabis, a set of scales, and a tin of air gun pellets.