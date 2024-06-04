A HANDGUN has been seized after a group of men were stopped in the street by police in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force says officers in Selby suspected criminal activity in the town after smelling cannabis.
"On the evening of Monday June 3, our teams were on foot patrol in the town centre, when officers noticed the distinctive smell coming from an alleyway off Gowthorpe," the force added.
They found a group of men and said one member of the group appeared to be smoking cannabis, the force said.
The police then conducted a stop and search, where they found cannabis and a silver-coloured handgun in a holdall, a spokesperson added.
Police then searched an address where they say they uncovered a large number of individual bags of cannabis, a set of scales, and a tin of air gun pellets.
- A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, and possessing cannabis. He remains in police custody at this time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article