A head-to-head debate will be taking place between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with a month to go before the General Election in July.
The Prime Minister and Labour leader will be debating live in front of a studio audience which ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham will moderate.
Ahead of the debate taking place Sunak expressed that he was looking forward to the occasion.
Speaking to ITV News he said: "The choice at this election is increasingly clear. Bold action with a clear plan for a more secure future with the Conservatives or back to square one with no plan or no certainty with Labour."
Meanwhile, Starmer said: "I get the chance to talk directly to your viewers and to make our argument.
"To say to them the choice is really clear. You've had 14 years of chaos, division and failure - we can turn a page on that and usher in rebuilding with Labour."
Michael Jermey, ITV's director of news and current affairs, said: "Millions of viewers value the election debates.
"They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.
"ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign."
When to watch Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate
Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate will air at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV on Tuesday, June 4 and is scheduled to finish at 10.10pm.
The head-to-head debate will be followed at 10.10pm by The ITV Election Interviews presented by Anushka Asthana.
The ITV News presented by Tom Bradby will then follow at 11.10pm that night with full coverage of the political events of the day.
