It took two trials and seven years for North Yorkshire Police to bring all the gang members to justice. Some pleaded guilty.

The boss of the gang, Alan Barker, 56, of Long Drax, Selby was found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of a sawn-off shotgun, and refusing to provide pin or password for an electronic device and was sentenced to nine years and nine months imprisonment.

The other gang members were:

His brother Gary Barker, 53, of Spring Bank Drive, Liversidge – found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and refusing to provide pin or password for an electronic device – sentenced to six years and three months imprisonment.

Steven Annis, 40, of Boothferry Road, Goole – found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis - sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment.

James Dalton, of Hillside, Byram– found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis - sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment.

Kastriot Molla, 44, of First Avenue, Halifax – found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis - three years and six months imprisonment.

Michael Demes, 55, of Willow Crescent, Thorne – found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis - sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment.

Connor Demes, 27, of Willow Crescent, Thorne – found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis - sentenced 15 months’ imprisonment suspended, for two years.

Anthony Read, 63, of Willow Crescent, Thorne – found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis - sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Alan Barker’s now former wife, Kate Barker, 41, of Main Street, Drax, near Selby – pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a sawn-off shotgun – given a community order and ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work.

Mark Furness, 60, of Leeds Road, Heckmondwike – found guilty of allowing his premises to be used to produce cannabis - sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Diane Mitchell, 64, of Owler Lane, Batley – pleaded guilty to allowing her premises to be used to produce cannabis - sentenced to 13 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

John Healy, 44, of Owler Lane, Batley – pleaded guilty to allowing his premises to be used to produce cannabis - sentenced to 13 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Ben Marshall, 52, of Field Head Road, Batley – pleaded guilty to allowing his premises to be used to produce cannabis - sentenced to 15 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for one year.