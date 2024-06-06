John Camamile was born in Newton on Ouse on June 1, 1944.

Eight days later a Halifax Bomber crashed into their home – killing most of the crew on board and destroying the house.

John and his sister Joyce Press were at home and survived.

John Camamile as a boy (Image: Family)

His other sister, Barbara Hemingway, recalled: “I’d gone away for the baby to be born, otherwise I wouldn’t have been here today because they couldn’t get to my bedroom.”

They lived in Newton on Ouse as their father was in the Royal Air Force.

After the crash the family was rehomed in Tollerton, where they lived in Malt Kiln cottages.

Barbara described Tollerton as a “a proper old-fashioned village” with a strong community.

“It was such a happy place. We didn’t have expensive toys or anything like that – we made our own entertainment.”

John Camamile with his sisters Barbara Hemingway (left) and Joyce Press (right) (Image: Family)

The 83-year-old, who lives in New Earswick, said she, John and Joyce attended school in Tollerton and later Easingwold.

Afterwards, Barbara worked at the Singer Sewing Machine shop in Coney Street for around 50 years until retirement and Joyce worked in Boots, also in Coney Street.

John, meanwhile, became an apprentice electrician at British Rail then joined the merchant navy as an electrical engineer – the job that took him to Australia, where he has lived since 1967.

John Camamile with his mother at a friend's wedding in the 1960s (Image: Family)

He has returned to York three times since, Barbara said, and arrived with his wife Judith on his most recent trip two weeks ago. The visit is John’s longest to date, lasting around 10 weeks.

“He was astonished to see York and the big wheel [in Parliament Street]. He’s seen a lot of changes,” Barbara said.

Prior to this visit, Barbara last saw her brother 14 years ago.

“It’s very emotional at times,” she said.

While in the area, the family toured places reminiscent of their childhood – including Thornton-le-Dale.

“John can remember – when we were children – the village outing from Tollerton used to pass through Thornton-le-Dale,” Barbara said. “Judith was thrilled to bits – you see nothing like that in Australia, everything’s new compared to here.”

John's family surprise him for eightieth birthday

On Saturday (June 1) John – a father and grandfather – turned 80. His family surprised him with a party at Barbara’s daughter Sue Hemingway’s home in Stockton on the Forest.

“He thinks we’re having a family party but I’ve managed to get nearly all of the people he knew and worked with as an apprentice,” Barbara told The Press ahead of the party. “I’ve also got a friend he used to go camping with that he’s not heard from since the day he left. He’s flown over from America with his wife.

“[John] hasn’t got a clue about this; he’s going to get one hell of a shock.”