The Trussell Trust's branch in York, which is located in Clifton Moor, told The Press that it distributed 8,846 emergency food parcels in 2023.

Five years ago, the figure was 4,026.

Speaking on the 120 per cent increase, Adam Raffell, foodbank manager for the York Foodbank, said: "Over the last year at York Foodbank we provided 5,151 emergency food parcels for adults and 3,695 for children and continue to see unsustainably high numbers of people referred to us each month.

"We remain immensely grateful for all people across the city who continue to donate so generously to help ensure there is provision for everyone, especially when high costs are making things so hard for many of us.

The Trussell Trust maintain that a future without foodbanks is possible (Image: Trussell Trust)

"When local people still donate to help people in communities across the city of York it gives me hope that there is an appetite to find longer term solutions to help people experiencing poverty, rather than accepting that it is normal to have to turn to a food bank.

"We know that a future without food banks is possible and that’s why we support the Trussell Trust’s 'guarantee our essentials' campaign to ensure that universal credit payments also meet the cost of the essential items that we all need to get by."

City of York Council's director of communities, Pauline Stuchfield, said that the council was aware of the "unprecedented increase" in the cost of living for York's residents.

"We have undertaken various measures over the five years to tackle the issue and support our residents in every possible way," added Mrs Stuchfield.

READ NEXT:

"We would encourage anyone struggling to ensure they are receiving everything they’re entitled to, our website has a range of advice and support available and people might be surprised that they’re entitled to support they don’t know about.

“In addition CYC and its partners have a range of options to support people including budgeting and debt advice, food and fuel voucher schemes, a range of hardship schemes including our York Financial Assistance Scheme, Holiday & Food Activities Schemes during holidays, and grants awarded in its annual Financial Inclusion grants scheme to voluntary and community sector organisations."

The council wanted to signpost various schemes of theirs, which offer . More information about the council schemes - including budgeting and debt advice, as well as food and fuel vouchers schemes, can be found here: www.york.gov.uk/BenefitsAndMoney.

The newly appointed joint executive member for finance at the council, Cllr Anna Baxter said: "The council will continue to provide critical support in the form of hardship assistance and do what it can, but systemic change is needed."