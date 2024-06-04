A leading public opinion poll has published ‘voting intention’ results for York and North Yorkshire constituencies for the first time since the general election was called on May 22.

In the first of three polls conducted in conjunction with Sky News, 53,334 people in England and Wales were interviewed by YouGov between May 24 and June 1.

The question asked was ‘Now, thinking specifically about your own constituency, and imagining that these were the political parties standing, which party do you intend to vote for in the July 4 2024 UK general election?’

York Outer, the seat held since 2010 by Julian Sturdy for the Conservative Party, would be taken by the Labour Party and its candidate Luke Charters.

The poll result – which YouGov said is not a prediction ‘but is designed to give a detailed, seat-by-seat look at the British political landscape as we head toward 4 July’ – would see Labour's Mr Charters secure a 50 per cent share of the vote in York Outer, with Mr Sturdy second with 32 per cent.

Rachael Maskell would retain the York Central seat for the Labour Party held since 2015, with a 65 per cent share, clear of second-placed Conservative candidate Richard Hudson on 12 per cent.

YouGov said it modelled how each individual constituency would vote and compared the result with what are its estimated results of the 2019 general election, based upon the latest electoral boundaries, following a 2023 review.

In other North Yorkshire seats, the latest YouGov result for Thirsk and Malton would be a Conservative hold for Kevin Hollinrake with a 39 per cent share, followed by Lisa Banes for the Labour party with 35 per cent.

The constituency of Selby, which resulted from boundary changes, was won as Selby and Ainsty for the Labour Party in a by-election in July 2023 after its Conservative MP Nigel Adams resigned.

Keir Mather would secure the updated constituency for Labour with a voting share of 47 per cent, with Conservative candidate Charles Richardson second with a 31 per cent share.

Nationally, the results give Labour 422 seats in Parliament, close to a majority of over 200 and larger than the 179 secured by Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997.