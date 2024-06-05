The Royal British Legion has arranged a gathering at York Station on Thursday (June 6) morning to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy.

The event will be held at the Normandy Veterans Memorial Bench on Platform 3 at the station.

Thursday, June 6, 2024 marks 80 years since the largest seaborne invasion in history, and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.

Denise Edgar, president of Royal British Legion York, said: “I realised nothing was happening about six weeks ago and I thought, seeing as we have this bench, we should mark the occasion.

“It’s a very poignant time.”

Denise said that everyone is welcome, especially those with ‘special connections’ with the Second World War – be it veterans, children, grandchildren, or friends of those impacted by the events.

At least one Second World War veteran will be attending the ceremony, as well as the Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick.

The event is set to run for around 15 to 20 minutes.

Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45am on Thursday.