North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say all three emergency services have been called to a woman in the river Ouse in York shortly before 2am today (June 4).

A service spokesman said: “York, Acomb, Selby and Malton crews responded to assist a woman in the River Ouse.

“York crews used a throw line to pull female in to the bank side.

“The woman was then treated by paramedics and police at the scene.”