EMERGENCY crews have been called to reports of a woman in a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say all three emergency services have been called to a woman in the river Ouse in York shortly before 2am today (June 4).
A service spokesman said: “York, Acomb, Selby and Malton crews responded to assist a woman in the River Ouse.
“York crews used a throw line to pull female in to the bank side.
“The woman was then treated by paramedics and police at the scene.”
